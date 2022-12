St. Mary’s County Government Operations for the Christmas & New Year Holiday 2022

In observance of the upcoming holidays, all St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Friday – Monday, Dec. 23-26, 2022, and Friday – Monday, Dec. 30, 2022 – Jan. 2, 2023. Program specific hours are outlined below.

December 23, 2022 – December 26, 2022

Friday, Dec. 23 Saturday, Dec. 24 Sunday, Dec. 25 Monday, Dec. 26 Convenience Centers 9:30 am – 5 pm 8 am – 5 pm CLOSED 8 am – 5 pm St. Andrews Landfill 8 am – 4:30 pm 8 am – 4:30 pm CLOSED 8 am – 4:30 pm St. Mary’s County Public Libraries CLOSED Senior Activity Centers CLOSED – No Home Delivered Meals St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) CLOSED Recreation & Parks Programs and Facilities Open, Regular hours CLOSED Open, Regular Hours St. Mary’s County’s Museums* Open, Regular Hours CLOSED Open, Regular Hours Wicomico Shores Gold Course & Riverview Restaurant Open, Regular Hours Golf Course closed @ 1 pm Riverview Restaurant closed @ 3 pm CLOSED Open, Regular Hours

December 30, 2022 – January 2, 2023

Friday, Dec. 30 Saturday, Dec. 31 Sunday, Jan. 1 Monday, Jan. 2 Convenience Centers & St. Andrews Landfill Open, Regular Hours CLOSED Open, Regular Hours St. Mary’s County Public Libraries Open, Regular Hours CLOSED Senior Activity Centers CLOSED – No Home Delivered Meals St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) Open, Regular Hours CLOSED Open, Regular Hours Recreation & Parks Programs and Facilities Open, Regular Hours CLOSED, except Great Mills Pool & WAC (open 6 am – 12 pm) Open, Regular Hours St. Mary’s County’s Museums* Open, Regular Hours Wicomico Shores Gold Course & Riverview Restaurant Open, Regular Hours

St. Mary’s County Museums include Piney Point Lighthouse & Museum, Old Jail Museum, and St. Clement’s Island Museum.