Ronald Joseph Prettyman Sr., 65 of Solomons, MD passed away on November 17, 2022 at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born on April 27, 1957 in Wheeling, WV to Alvin Albert Prettyman Sr. and the late Eva Ann (Price) Prettyman.

Ronald graduated from Wheeling High School in West Virginia. He went on to college where he earned his AA Degree. He was employed at ATCS for over 25 years as a Surveyor/ Engineer before he went to work for St. Mary’s County Government, Department of Public Works and Transportation. He married his lovely wife of 37 years on June 15, 1985 in Richmond, VA and helped to raise their 10 children. He had many hobbies from photography, to fishing and going to the beach. He enjoyed going to the desert in Utah where he loved climbing rocks to find unique ones to add to his collection and also to find quartz for his grandchildren’s collections. He loved going to concerts and going to watch the Washington Capitals games when in town. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his lovely wife Billie Jo and their children Megan Montana (Ian) of Midlothian, VA, Jacob Prettyman (Laura) of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Kaitlin Felsted (Brandon) of Provo, UT, Jonathan Prettyman (Amber) of Mechanicsville, MD, Emily Cordon (Jeremy) of Highland, UT, Samuel Prettyman of Redmond, WA, Melanie Prettyman of Salt Lake City, UT, Bethany Prettyman (Anthony) of Rexburg, ID and Sara Prettyman of Logan, UT; his father Alvin Albert Prettyman of Wheeling, WV; his siblings Alvin Prettyman Jr. (Kathy) and Diane Prettyman both of Wheeling, WV; and his 15 grandchildren Ainsley, Violet, Eva, Fiona, Lillian, Samuel, Thomas, James, Clara, Audrey, Alvin, Roland, Elliot, Theodore and Alice. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eva Ann (Price) Prettyman, his son Ronald Joseph Prettyman Jr.; his brother Wayne Prettyman and his stepmother Mineta Jane (Marple) Prettyman.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 4:00pm at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and there will be a Funeral Service, on November 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown celebrated by Bishop Richard Hendrichsen and interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

