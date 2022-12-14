Vincent Edward “Vince” McGowan, age 98, of Brandywine, MD, formerly of Lewisdale, MD, passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2022, at Calvert Health Medical Center in Prince Frederick, MD.

Vince was born on January 25, 1924, in Old Forge, PA, the youngest child of the late Harry McGowan and Agnes McGowan (nee Glynn). During World War II, he served in the United States Navy with duty in the Pacific Theater of Operations aboard the USS Ponaganset (AO86).

Upon his Honorable Discharge, Vince returned home, married, and started a family. In 1948, he moved to the Washington DC area, where he was employed by the Capital Transit Company, which became DC Transit, then Metro. He operated streetcars, buses, and trains before ending his career as a Metrorail supervisor.

Mr. McGowan was predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Betty (nee Parker), and all of his siblings (Lenore Watson, Claire Earley, Grace Hughes, James McGowan, John McGowan, and Robert McGowan). He is survived by his children Robert (Mandy) McGowan, Joyce (Donald) Hammond, Donald (Norma) McGowan, Vincent (Hattie) McGowan II, and Timothy (Toni) McGowan, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 9-10 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 11 am at St. Peter’s Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601-2359.

Interment to follow at 1:45 pm at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Peter’s Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601-2359

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD