Frederick “Rick” Alton Reckeweg

Rick Reckeweg, age sixty-nine, of Bryantown Maryland, passed away in his sleep on Friday, November 4, 2022. His passing was painless, under the care of the expert nursing staff of MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, in Clinton Maryland, and while we all mourn for his passing, we the Reckeweg family are eternally grateful for the compassionate service he received in the final days of his life.

Rick was a fighter, born in the summer of 1953, in the nations Capital. A lifelong native of Washington D.C., he was always proud of where he was from, and of the people who made it his home. Always a summer child, Rick was the son of Fred and Muriel Reckeweg, and loved growing up in Fort Washington Maryland. He was an avid lover of history, and we all remember spending many weekend afternoons playing with him in the civil war ruins close to his home.

When not enjoying everything Maryland and the Capital city had to offer, Rick happily worked as a Journeymen Electrician, serving for thirty-five years in International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #26, until his retirement. He worked hard and played hard with his family, enjoying many baseball games at Nationals Park in Washington.

Rick was also loved spending time in nature, and enjoyed fishing on the Chesapeake Bay and camping in the mountains of western Maryland and Virginia. He taught his children the history of the Shenandoah Valley and often visited the many memorial sites important to his home region. He took pride in teaching the history of his home to the children in his life, imparting the many lessons these places had to offer.

When his sons came of age, Rick joined the local Scouting groups close to his home, first serving as an assistant Pack Leader with Cub Scout Pack #900, and then later moving with his children when they joined Boy Scout Troop #908.

Rick was very active in the Boy Scouts, both during his children’s time with the Troop, and after, serving in many roles as his involvement with Scouting evolved. There are many who remember the pride Rick displayed when all three of his sons attained the high rank of Eagle Scout, and he was involved with Scouting until his passing. The entrance of the Reckeweg home in Bryantown is guarded by a memorial stone, gifted to him and his family by the troop he helped save and we well always honor his commitment to the Boy Scouts.

Rick was offered, and humbly accepted, the highest award offered to an adult in Scouting in 2012, when he was offered the Silver Beaver award, for his constant commitment to service in the Order of the Arrow, and we all took pride in his many achievements. He was known to many of the young men in the region as a teacher and a mentor, and he helped shape the lives of every child who came into his care.

He was a kind hearted man who loved life, and loved his family. He was a great man who touched the lives of everyone around him by his actions and he was the perfect role model, always striving to improve both himself and those around him. He was a friend, and a father, and above all else, a loving husband.

He is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Sandra, and by their three children, Andrew and his wife Brina, Jeffrey and his wife Tabatha, his son Matthew, and by his granddaughter Penelope, as well as his sisters Gail Hendry and Holly Lloyd.

The family will receive friends on November 30th from 6pm until 8pm at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, in Charlotte Hall Maryland. There will be a Funeral Service officiated by Pastor Chuck Conrad on December 1st at 11:00am also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3211 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick’s name may be made to: Boy Scouts of America, Troop #908, Hughesville, MD or the American Cancer Society.

