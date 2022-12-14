Sandra Musselman Welch, 81 of Tall Timbers, MD, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 30, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Callaway, MD.

She was born on October 24, 1941 in Virginia to the late Lloyd Musselman and Doris (Heflin) Musselman.

Sandra graduated from James Monroe High School 1959. She went on to work manage Twilight Hotel in Fredericksburg; Computer Printing where she worked until she retired and began working for the Free Lance Star until she retired from there in the early 2000’s – she then married her loving husband, Joseph Murray of Fredericksburg, Va. She worked with her husband Joe in his accounting office as well. She enjoyed many hobbies playing cards, doing crossword puzzles and playing board games with her family. She enjoyed watching NASCAR. Sandra loved cooking and baking especially around the holidays. Some of her most memorable experiences traveling to Daytona Beach and most of all her favorite vacation spot was going to Pawley’s Island in South Carolina. Sandra really loved to spend time with her Son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sandra is survived by her son Christopher Welch (Cindy) of Tall Timbers, MD and her siblings, Lloyd Warren (Betty), Karen Musselman, Michael Musselman, Steven Musselman, Toni McBroom, Barry Musselman and Kimberly Musselman all of Virginia, her 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, her parents and her brother Billy Musselman.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.