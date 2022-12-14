Sara Ann Adams 51, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away November 27, 2022 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. She was surrounded by her Loving Family.

Sara was born on March 11, 1971 in Leonardtown, MD, to the late Sara Beth Adams and Warren Milton Adams JR. Sara graduated from Great Mills High School in 1991.

Sara was employed For The Art for many years until she decided to stay at home and help out with her Grandkids. She loved spending quality time with her grandkids. Everybody that knew Sara, knew she had a big heart and she would go above and beyond to help anybody in need. Sara’s hobbies included playing Bingo and she was always down for a card game. She enjoyed watching numerous television shows like Family Feud, Law and Order, and Judge Judy, and during football season she loved to watch the Washington Redskins. She enjoyed listening to music from R & B, Hip Hop and oldies.

Sara is survived by her children: James Bush Jr. of California, MD, Latoshia Bush of California, MD; her Step-children: Latisha Bush of Forestville, MD, Elisha Bush of Great Mills, MD. Her siblings Mary Adams, Warren Adams and Bernard Adams. Her Grandkids: Tasia Milburn, Aisha Milburn, A’Naija Bush, Javion Goldring, Rashard Nelson, Ma’Kayla Bush and Tomia Whack. In addition to her mother, she is also preceded in death by her significant other James Bush Sr, her Step-Daughter Katrina Bush, and cousin Debbie Goddard.

Family will receive friends on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Joe Orlando, all at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.