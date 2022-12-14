Billie Joan Geisbert, 91 passed away on November 2, 2022, at her home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

Billie was born February 5, 1931, to Elbert Inglis and Eugenia Pearson in Bonham, Texas.

After high school, Billie went on to college to become a registered nurse. Billie married Stuart Geisbert Jr. on January 1, 1954. They had three children, Stuart, Sandy, and Stacey.

Billie enjoyed helping others which included her church, blood drives, meals on wheels, girl scouts, and the moonlight dream club to name a few. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Billie is survived by her children Stuart Geisbert III (Shirley) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Sandy Ondrejcak (Jack) of Bryantown, MD, and Stacey Wilson (Bobby) of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren Jesse Geisbert (Jessica), Samantha Johnson (Will), Allie Ferraro (Chris), Dustin Wilson (Mary), Cory Wilson (Alanna) and nine great-grandchildren.

Billie is predeceased by her parents, husband Stuart, sister Dottie Gale, and grandson Joshua Geisbert.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 and a funeral service Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Rd. Mechanicsville, Maryland 20659. Interment will be private.

