James Everett “Jimmy” “Spanky” Windsor, Jr., 47, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 29, 2022, at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD with his family by his side.

He was born on February 27, 1975, in Prince George’s County to the late James Everett Windsor, Sr. and Helena Marie Salvetti Windsor.

Jimmy is a 1994 graduate of Chopticon High School. He loved Chopticon and would always find a way to get back in through his kids. The Chopticon community will always have a special place in his heart. He began his career with McCrea and worked his way up to Senior Installation Manager with over 20 dedicated years of service. McCrea was his second family. Mr. Wayne Lanhardt and his sons, Seth and Shane, meant a lot to him. Mr. Lanhardt was a father figure and Jimmy would do anything for him. Thank you, McCrea family, for taking care of “The Legend”. On April 18, 1998, he married the love of his life, his best friend, Marie Danielle Windsor, at St. Ignatius Church in Bel Alton, MD. Together they celebrated over 24 wonderful years of marriage! Their love will always be forever. They have 3 daughters together that were his world. His family was the most important thing to him.

He had an infectious personality and never met a stranger. If you met him, you loved him. His laugh and giggles will always be there and never forgotten. He was definitely “one of a kind.” He had the biggest heart and would go out of his way to help anyone who needed it. He loved animals and collected many less fortunate, abandoned, and disabled pets throughout his life. He had his own private animal rescue, which included chickens, three pigs, a goat, chinchilla’s, many cats, and many dogs. The closest to his heart was his beloved dogs: NayNay, Lucy, and Guppy. He made sure they had lots of love and care and a quality life. He absolutely loved going to Disney World and went at least twice a year. His dream was to retire, move to Florida, and get a job driving the train at Disney waving with the big Mickey glove. He was a shed connoisseur and liked to grill and smoke meats, especially chicken. He enjoyed riding his Harley with his family and friends, especially Dan and Steve. He loved kidding around with his Aunt Geanie “her Jose” and his cousins, DJ, Wendy, and Stacey. Family was very important to him and he enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to his beloved wife, Marie, Jimmy is also survived by his children: Nichole Sarah Dickerson (Joshua) of Mechanicsville, MD, Hannah Marie Conley (Kyle) of Mechanicsville, MD and Danielle McKenzie Windsor of Mechanicsville, MD; his grandson, Nolan Dickerson; his in-laws: Leonard and Cathy Rickett of Issue, MD; his brother-in-law’s: Leonard Rickett (Dorothy), Chris Rickett (Nina) and Frank Rickett; his aunt, Regina Windsor, uncle’s, Dennis Windsor (Michelle) and Larry “Puddin” Windsor; and many extended family and friends. He was excited for the pending birth of his second grandchild in June 2023. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law’s: Daniel Rickett, and Anthony “Tony” Rickett.

Family will receive friends for Jimmy’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Deacon Kyte at 12:30 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dan Gardner, Kyle Conley, Cody Colliflower, Leonard Rickett, Chris Rickett, and DJ Windsor. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Steve Conley, Frank Rickett, and the McCrea family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD.