CDR Eugene Scott “Gene” Burroughs III, USN (Ret.), 84, of La Plata, Maryland, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and his caregiver, Ruhey, on Tuesday, November 30, 2022.

Gene was born on December 21, 1937 to the late Blanche Gardiner and Eugene Scott Burroughs Jr. in Washington, D.C. He spent his early childhood on the Burroughs Dairy Farm in Charlotte Hall and moved to Hughesville around 1950.

He attended the Charlotte Hall one room school house, St. Mary’s Bryantown Middle School, and graduated from La Plata High School. He joined the Naval Reserves and attended Bullis Prep School before receiving his Naval Academy appointment. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy and two days later, married the love of his life, Anne Causin Matthews on June 13, 1960.

Gene was a career Naval Officer. He received a graduate degree in telecommunications from the Navy Post Graduate school in Monterey, California. Gene completed two tours in Vietnam, served on the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon, and retired at the rank of Commander in 1980. Following retirement, Gene continued his career as a consultant with Ford Aerospace for 16 years.

In 1980, Gene was ordained as a Catholic Permanent Deacon in Washington, D.C. During his 35 years as a Deacon, he served at Saint Peter’s, Waldorf, Our Lady Help of Christians, Waldorf, St. Mary of Assumption, Upper Marlboro, and Saint Mary’s Bryantown. He took great joy in baptizing and marrying countless family, friends and parishioners. In addition, he ministered to inmates at the Southern Maryland Prison Pre-Release Unit.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 62; years, Anne, four children: Mary Bowes and her husband Robert of Montpelier, Virginia; Anne Gardiner and her husband, Kevin, of Weems, Virginia; Theresa Gough and her husband, Joseph of La Plata, Maryland, Eugene Scott Burroughs IV and his wife, Megan of Swan Point, Maryland; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Burroughs and Donald Burroughs, and sister Mary Lou Burroughs Gough.

The family will receive friends for Gene’s Life Celebration Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20613, with Prayers recited at 7:00pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church or Mount Carmel Monastery, 5678 Mount Carmel Road, La Plata, MD 20646.

