Juanita “Sis” Marie Thomas, 65 of Lexington Park, MD entered into eternal life on November 29, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital in Washington D.C. Juanita was born in Leonardtown, MD on October 18, 1957 to Edith Catherine Curtis Jeffries and the late Eugene Arthur Dailey.

Juanita was educated in the St. Mary’s County School System, graduating from Great Mills High School. After school, Juanita worked at the Navy Lodge in Patuxent River, MD; St. Mary’s Nursing Home in Leonardtown, MD; and Big Lots in Lexington Park MD until she became disabled. Juanita was very loving, caring and supportive.

Juanita enjoyed playing bingo at Island Bingo in Solomons Island MD. She loved watching her game shows such as; America Says, Chain Reaction and Family Feud. Juanita enjoyed going to church and she loved the Lord. She was very ecstatic about putting puzzle pieces together. Most of all she enjoyed long conversations on the phone with her mother reminiscing about her childhood. Juanita was definitely a people person and enjoyed family time with her children and grandkids.

Juanita is preceded in death by her father Eugene Arthur Dailey and her best friend Sherry Rainwater.

Juanita leaves to cherish her loving memories to her husband Arthur Alexander Thomas Sr.; mother; Edith Catherine Curtis Jeffries (Frank Travers); brothers Eugene Curtis (Loretta) and Timothy Greenwell; three daughters; Michelle Thomas, Felicia Thomas and Latera Webb; three sons; Arthur Thomas (Danielle), Marcus Thomas, Melvon Thomas; 40 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids; best friends; Tina Turner, Zena Yorkshire, Margaret Lawrence along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.