Joseph Howard Smith, Jr. (aka. Joe or Joe, Jr.), 84, was born on July 7, 1938 to Joseph and Marnette Smith. Joe transitioned from this life on November 16, 2022. He was raised in St. Inigoes and educated in the St. Mary’s County school system where he graduated from Carver High School. After high school, Joe received training in multiple trades.

One day Joe met his soul mate, Helen Marie and they were married in 1959. They have been married for 63 years. A few years after their union, they started their family and did not call it quits until child number 8.

Joe was a hard worker, working multiple jobs, a jack of all trades. He was a guard, a custodian, an electrician, a mechanic, a car painter, a plumber, a mailman, and many other professions. Joe worked for the Department of Natural Resources at the Point Lookout State Park for many dedicated years, until his retirement in 1992.

Additionally, he also had 56 years service with the Optimist Club. He maintained the grounds at the world known oyster festival at St. Mary’s County Fair Grounds. Joe was very friendly and developed many long lasting friendships throughout his life. That was his networking skill.

In his prime, Joe loved to have a good time. He enjoyed good music, dancing, and maybe even a little beverage. He made working a hobby as he worked on cars and buffed floors. He taught his sons to follow that mechanic trade.

Always busy with working hands, people all over the neighborhood would call him to help. If anyone knew Joe, you know how he enjoyed playing his numbers. Once in a while he would hit one and was all smiles after that. He fought to the end. Even in the nursing home he would try to fix things believing he was working on a cars and cleaning floors. He even took a bed apart. The staff finally gave him rags so that he could help them clean since he thought he was cleaning anyway.

Joe loved the Lord, and was very dedicated to the church he grew up in. So much so that he was honored as a Trustee. Joe was predeceased by his parents, son John Michael, brother James, sister Estelle, two great granddaughters, Nevaeh, and Durviyah and his brother’s children Patricia and James, Jr. Joe is survived by his wife, Helen; 7 children, Joseph Jr. III, Eugene, Alonzo, Pamela Wade (Mark), Robert (Mellar), Wayne, Yolanda Cutchember (Reginald); Sisters Alice (John) and Juliet, sister- in-law Mary C., eighteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 10 am to 11 am at St. Inigoes Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mount Zion Church Road, Saint Inigoes, MD 20684 with an 11 am Funeral Service celebrated by Rev. Bruce Jackson and interment will follow in the church cemetery.

