Theodore O’Leary Chick, Jr., 75, of Waldorf, MD, peacefully passed away on December 2, 2022.

Theodore was born on September 1, 1947, to Theodore and Eleanor Chick in Washington, DC. He later graduated from John Carroll in 1966.

After graduation, he became a police officer where he spent most of his time in the Canine (K-9) Patrol Unit, working originally with a German Shepard named Seymour, followed by a Rottweiler named Panzer. He loved having a dog for a partner and serving the community in which he was born and raised. When he wasn’t working, you could find him surf fishing, and spending time with friends and family. He retired in 1993. In retired life, he had more time to surf fish, and spend time with friends and family. He particularly enjoyed his visits and vacations with his grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching them and regaling them with his life stories.

He met the late Kathryn Ann Chick on a blind date. They were happily married for 41 years until her passing in 2016. They had one child, Timothy Chick of Wexford, PA.

Theodore was predeceased by his parents, Theodore and Eleanor Chick, and his wife, Kathryn Chick. He is survived by his son, Timothy Chick (Rebecca) of Wexford, PA, his sisters, Frances Parks of Nanjemoy, MD, and Louis Chick of Hillcrest Heights, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Yvonne Holland (Clifford), Zachariah Chick, Genavieve Chick, and Triston Chick, and his great-grandchildren Isaiah Holland and Nala Holland.

Visitation will be held on Saturday December 10, 2022, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at St Peters Catholic Church, 3320 St Peters Dr, Waldorf, MD 20601. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 am at St Peters, with interment to follow at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Pl, Bryantown, MD 20617.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following charities:

Project K-9 Hero, https://projectk9hero.org

American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org

American Diabetes Association, https://diabetes.org

