A beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend, Taylor Alexandra Wood left this world unexpectedly, at 29, on November 28, 2022. Born in Prince Frederick, MD on August 27, 1993, to Robert and Lisa (Coppins) Wood, she grew up in St. Mary’s County on the family farm until she moved to Montross, VA in 2017.

She was a 2011 graduate of Chopticon High School where she was a member of the swim team for four consecutive years and performed in the orchestra, playing the violin since fourth grade. She played softball recreationally for Northern Girls Slow-Pitch Softball League. She was also a member of Girl Scouts of America from fourth grade through high school, earning her bronze and silver award.

Taylor was an avid reader who had amassed an impressive collection of books encompassing a variety of genres, including mystery, dystopian fiction, fantasy, and mythology, from classics to contemporary literature. She was known for sharing her love of reading and frequently recommended books to family and friends. Selecting books for her students to enjoy in their classroom library provided her with endless hours of enjoyment. She delighted in spending countless hours lost in reading.

Taylor was passionate about teaching. She started down this path by pretending to be a teacher and having her brother as a student. Early on, she taught CCD at Immaculate Conception Church and volunteered at Banneker Elementary from 5th through 12th grades. Then she proceeded to attend College of Southern MD for her Associates in Elementary Education. Upon graduation, she was accepted to Towson University to pursue her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education. She graduated in May of 2017 and started teaching at Washington District in Oak Grove, VA in August of 2017. She was a caring and dedicated fifth-grade teacher who loved all her students.

Taylor was a 12-year kidney transplant survivor who had a zest for life and a heart of gold as evidenced by how giving she always was. She raised thousands of dollars for the National Kidney Foundation. She loved family vacations which included travels to Florida, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, and multiple camping trips, especially to Cherokee, NC, and Natural Bridge in VA. She loved going to new places with her family, exploring the world around her, and embracing experiences along the way. She was an animal lover, who raised six chicks on the family farm. They are now two-year-old chickens and live on as a testament to her tender care. Taylor especially loved her babies, as she lovingly referred to her Siberian Husky, Wrangler, that she had since he was a puppy, and her Pit mix, Oakley, that she rescued from the Westmoreland County Animal Shelter in 2018. Taylor’s tremendous love of giraffes led her to travel to places far and near to see them in person. Her students affectionately called her the “Giraffe Queen”.

When you think of Taylor, celebrate the good memories you have of her.

Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.

In addition to her parents, Robert and Lisa Wood, Taylor is also survived by her brother, James Wood of Mechanicsville, MD; her grandparents Alfred Wood (Barbara) of Mechanicsville, MD; her aunts and uncles: David Coppins-Crump (Harry) of Newburg, MD; Pamela Coppins (Lisa) of Lusby, MD; Robert Coppins (Melissa) of Mechanicsville, MD; Joe Wood (Vicki) of Troutdale, VA; Jason Wood (Sandra) of Mechanicsville, MD; Loretta Moats (Walter) of Terra Alta, WV; and Chico Manzie of Donna, TX; and her godparents, Joseph and Rita Wood of Mechanicsville, MD. She was preceded in death by her sons, Wyatt and Damien; her grandparents, Elizabeth J. and Lloyd W. Coppins; her grandmother, Mary J. Wood; and her aunt, Brenda L. Manzie.

The family will receive friends for Taylor’s Life Celebration on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with prayers celebrated at 5:00 p.m. by Deacon William Kyte, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Michael Tietjen at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Mechanicsville, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be James Wood, Cody Coppins, and Nathan Lockard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Taylor’s name to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department, c/o Westmoreland County Animal Shelter, PO Box 305, Montross, VA 22520, or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or at www.kidneyfund.org/ways-give.

