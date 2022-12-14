The family of Linda Stonestreet Walter of Hughesville, MD is saddened to announce her passing on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the age of 72 years, at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 44 years, Francis (Buddy) Walter; children: Samuel (Stephanie) Walter, Clint (Jennifer) Walter, Lacey (Joe) Herbert, Jesse (Ashley) Walter; 12 grandchildren: Sean, Devin, Benjamin, LilyAnn, Nicholas, Logan, Madison, Greyson, Alexander, Jacob, Daniel, Andrew; sister, Betty (Henry) Bowling; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, Allan A. Stonestreet and Mary L. Clements, and sister, Charlotte Hill.

Linda was born on October 17, 1950, to the late Allan and Mary (Clements) Stonestreet in LaPlata, Maryland. Her childhood was filled with farm life. In her early adult years, she enjoyed traveling and car racing at Budds Creek. She began working in Washington D.C. in the administrative field. In 1977, Linda met Buddy Walter on a blind date. Even though she wasn’t quite sure about him at first, he quickly grew on her, and they were married in May of 1978. They bought a farm in Hughesville, MD that they worked with their four children. Linda loved the Halloween season on the farm and enjoyed having schools visit where she taught interesting farm facts to the children. For over 20 years she worked for Charles County Government and retired as an Administration Manager in 2016. In retirement, she enjoyed: spending time with family especially during Easter, Halloween, and Christmas gatherings; family genealogy; and competing every year for champion garden display at the Charles County Fair, of which she would typically win. She also proudly shared her love of gardening and entering fair exhibits with her grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD from 9:00-11:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Rory Conley at 11:00am. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.