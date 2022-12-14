Mark Anthony Twigg was born on April 9, 1964, to the late Robert E. Lee and Margaret Twigg in La Plata, MD and passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Mark is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tina Marie Twigg, his brother, Timothy Twigg and sister-in-law, Wanda Twigg, sisters, Robyn Adams and Linda Canter, along with a host of nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

Mark grew up in St. Mary’s County and graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1982. He had a lot of careers, settling into the role of Driver of the Big Rigs, spending 40 years traveling north, south, east and west all over the continental United States, sometimes with Tina in tow, ending his career with Cullins Trucking of Clements, Maryland.

Mark loved sunrises and sunsets at the beach, camping, and spending time with family and friends hanging at ‘His Shack’.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

A “Celebration of Life” event will follow from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Belmont Farm, 24079 Budd’s Creek Road, Clements, Maryland, 20624. Big Rigs Welcome!

In lieu of flowers, contributions “In Memory of Mark Twigg” may be made to the following: Friends of Felines, P.O. Box 325, Port Republic, MD 20676. Charitable contributions may also be made to: Frisco Woods Campground Pathways, P.O. Box 100, Frisco, NC 27936.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements made by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.