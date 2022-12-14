Raymond Crocco, 85, of Leonardtown and formerly of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 17, 1937 in Milford Connecticut, Raymond was the son of the late Pasquale and Mary (DiBiase) Crocco.

Raymond proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. While stationed at Patuxent Naval Air Station, he met his bride, Susie Ann Johnson. They were married at St. Aloysius Church in Leonardtown on July 19th, 1958, three days after he was honorably discharged. Together they shared 64 years together. During their marriage, they lived in Connecticut to raise their beautiful family. He worked at CT Light and Power/Yankee Gas company. He graduated from CT School of Electronics. Once retired, Raymond brought his bride back to her hometown of Leonardtown. Even though he loved his hobbies of woodworking and gardening, he stated the proudest accomplishment he wanted to be known for was his family. He was a great husband and father and always enjoyed his family gatherings.

Besides his wife, Susie, he leaves behind four children, Raymond J. Crocco (Donna), Mississippi, Teresa Lynn Crocco, Maryland, Christina Elizabeth Dunbar (Jim), Maryland and Linda Marie Schirmer (Pete), Maryland. He also leaves behind his 9 grandchildren, Charles, Holly, Peter, Audrey, Kelley, Rob, Jeffrey, Cassandra, and Pauline; and 2 great grandchildren. Raymond is survived by his siblings, Pasquale “JR” Crocco (Beverly), Diane Dymarcik and Caroline Karan, as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was predeceased in death by his brothers, Anthony, Leonard, Michael and Ernest Crocco; and his sisters, Mary Louise Lydiksen and Rita Marie Velky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 22800 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD 20650 with the reciting of the rosary starting at 9:30 a.m.

Serving as pallbearers are Charles Fabbri, Peter Schirmer, Kyle, Chad and Jason Johnson, and Roger Nestegard. Honorary pallbearers are Randy and Donnie Johnson. Interment will follow in St. Aloysius cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice at St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.