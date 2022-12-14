No Injuries Reported, State Fire Marshal investigating Basement Fire in St. Inigoes

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 a.m., firefighters from NAS Webster Field, Ridge, Bay District, Valley Lee, Leonardtown and Seventh District responded to 17710 St. Inigoes Road in St. Inigoes, for the reported structure on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single story residence with smoke and fire showing from the basement.

NAS Engine 141 and Ridge Engine 41 advanced hose lines to the basement entrance and the residences front door with crews extinguishing the bulk of the fire in under 10 minutes.

The fire was extinguished in under 20 minutes with searches and checks for extensions yielding negative results. Firefighters operated on the scene for nearly 2 hours.

SMECO, and the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to assist.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

