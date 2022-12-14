Charles County Commissioners Meeting Roundup – December 13, 2022

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Charles County Board of Commissioners convened and approved the following items:

A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $130,790 in Recreation’s program revenues and expenses due to the increase in programs and camps offered and planned for the remainder of the fiscal year.

A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $959,620 for the Inspection and Review Fund to increase fees to generate additional revenues to cover the increased costs of third-party inspection services. New fees will be implemented on January 1.

A change order of $489,585.22 to account for the increase in raw material costs for the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant Flow Equalization Basin Construction Contact.

A change order of -$161,339.20 for a contract cost savings for the Charles County Landfill 4A Construction Project.

Use of Board of County Commissioners’ Community Support Fund for Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast Sponsorship.

Next Commissioners Session: Jan. 10, 2022

