Charles County Commissioners Meeting Roundup – December 13, 2022

December 14, 2022

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Charles County Board of Commissioners convened and approved the following items:

  • fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $130,790 in Recreation’s program revenues and expenses due to the increase in programs and camps offered and planned for the remainder of the fiscal year.
  • fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $959,620 for the Inspection and Review Fund to increase fees to generate additional revenues to cover the increased costs of third-party inspection services.  New fees will be implemented on January 1.
  • change order of $489,585.22 to account for the increase in raw material costs for the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant Flow Equalization Basin Construction Contact.
  • change order of -$161,339.20 for a contract cost savings for the Charles County Landfill 4A Construction Project.
  • Use of Board of County Commissioners’ Community Support Fund for Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast Sponsorship.

Next Commissioners Session: Jan. 10, 2022

