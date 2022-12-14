Montgomery County Teen Arrested for Stealing Grease from Lexington Park Restaurant Dumpsters

K-9 Deputy First Class Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center in Lexington Park early Wednesday morning when he came upon a suspicious vehicle and individual behind the Golden Chicken restaurant at the 46400 block of Lexington Village Way.

Defendant Hamsel Lugo Peralta, age 19 of Silver Spring, told Patrol Deputy Thomas Deinert that he was taking used oil grease from the Valley Proteins dumpster at the rear of the business. A grease dumpster behind another nearby restaurant, Pizza Boli’s, also had two locks broken.

Peralta said he was able to open the top door of Pizza Boli’s dumpster and inserted a hose in to suck the grease out into a 330-gallon container inside the vehicle. Peralta was attempting to breach the dumpster behind Golden Chicken when caught by deputies.

It is estimated that the two 330-gallon tanks in the vehicle would be worth $3,000 after sale.

Peralta was arrested by Deputy Deinert, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where he was charged with the following.

Theft Scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000

Theft Scheme: $100 to under $1,500

Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000

Theft: $100 to under $1,500

Destruction of Property under $500.

Peralta was released on his own recognizance less than 14 hours later.

