One Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision Sends Vehicle Into Occupied Business in Indian Head

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Glymont Road and Indian Head Highway in Indian Head, for a reported motor vehicle collision with one vehicle into a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles collided in the intersection which resulted in one vehicle crashing into the local business.

Emergency medical personnel transported one victim to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Charles County Collapse units and the Charles County Building Inspector inspected the building for structural damages. The building was deemed dangerous and unsuitable for occupation.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack are investigating the accident.

All photos are courtesy of the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Dept & Rescue Squad

