Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Wanted Lusby Man – David Todd Dennison

December 15, 2022

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of David Todd Dennison, age 46 of Lusby. Dennison is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Negligent Manslaughter-Auto/Boat/Other Vehicle.

Anyone with information in regards to Dennison, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Cpl. J. Harms (301) 956-4932, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.

Dennison was arrested in St. Mary’s County on November 30, 2022 after police located a stolen vehicle.

He was charged with MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING, UNAUTH REMOVAL OF MV, and THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000. Dennison was released on an unsecured personal bond just 24 hours later.

David Todd Dennison, age 46 of Lusby

This entry was posted on December 15, 2022 at 2:01 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert County Crime Solvers, Calvert News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.