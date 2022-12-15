Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Wanted Lusby Man – David Todd Dennison

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of David Todd Dennison, age 46 of Lusby. Dennison is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Negligent Manslaughter-Auto/Boat/Other Vehicle.

Anyone with information in regards to Dennison, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Cpl. J. Harms (301) 956-4932, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.

Dennison was arrested in St. Mary’s County on November 30, 2022 after police located a stolen vehicle.

He was charged with MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING, UNAUTH REMOVAL OF MV, and THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000. Dennison was released on an unsecured personal bond just 24 hours later.

