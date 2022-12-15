St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works Traffic Advisory in Chaptico for December 19, 2022

December 15, 2022

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation is announcing the scheduled delivery of large box culverts to Manor Road at the Bull Run stream crossing in Chaptico, Maryland on December 19, 2022.

The culverts will be offloaded using a crane which may restrict through traffic for several hours. Residents are asked to please consider alternative routes that day to avoid delays in traffic. Message boards will be deployed in the area as a reminder.

For additional project information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200

