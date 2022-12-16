Melissa Lynne Kimps, 66 of California, MD passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022.

She was born on June 9, 1956 to Theordore Edward Wade and Betty Jane (Ridge) Wade in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania .

Melissa grew up in Pen Mar, Maryland with her four siblings and their fifth sister (cousin) Ellen. She attended Smithsburg High School graduating in 1974; during her junior and senior years she was dual enrolled in the Washington County Technical Institute.

Post graduation, Melissa began her career in the Federal Government and after a year started her tenure with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). She worked at the SEC for 40 years starting as a clerk typist and progressing at one point to the confidential assistant to Commissioner Norman Johnson, eventually retiring from The Office of the Secretary in April 2017.

Melissa adored her family, her shows and the color purple. She loved to dance, sing, shop, as well as bake brownies and pies for any occasion. She enjoyed chatting and eating crabs as often as she could. Melissa had a big heart and was always willing to help someone in need. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending quality time with her grandchildren and her dog, Stewie.

She is survived by her children; Nicholas Wade Kimps of Greensboro, NC and Emily Victoria Bowie (Lee) of Leonardtown, MD; her brother, Dennis Wade of Fairfield, PA and her sisters, Debra White of Hagerstown, MD and Joanie Keister of Boonesboro, MD and her 3 grandchildren – Sage, Lea and Wyatt Bowie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Cynthia Bennett, and loving cousin Ellen Blake.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. The family requests attendees wear (or display) something purple in honor of Melissa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Charles County at https://humanesocietycc.org/get-involved/donate/give-today.html.

