John William Dorsey Sr. 82, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed peacefully from this life to be with his loving Savior on December 9, 2022, in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

John was born February 10, 1940, in Cumberland, Maryland to Irvin and Dorothy Dorsey. John married the love of his life Millie Montgomery on February 1, 1969 and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage. They had three children, John Jr., Scott, and Melissa. John operated his business Dorsey Drywall for 39 years and retired 12 years ago. He loved and took great pride in his work.

John is survived by his wife, Mildred, his children, John Jr. (Karen) of Mechanicsville, VA, Scott of Mechanicsville, MD, Melissa Tignor (John) of Henrico, VA, and niece/honorary daughter, Diana Ware, his grandchildren, Billy, Katlin, Jacob-Mikal, Jared, Alyssa, Nicholas, Malori, Brooke, Jaclynn and Luke, and great-granddaughter Kylie, sisters, Francis Loy, of Slanesville, WV, and JoAnn Lahman, of Slanesville, WV.

John was predeceased by his parents, brothers, David and Ivan Dorsey, sisters Jean Mills, Fern Montgomery, and Mary Ann Dorsey.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 10:30 to 11:30 am with a funeral service at 11:30 am at Victory Baptist Church, 29855 Eldorado Farm Lane, Mechanicsville, Maryland, 20659. Interment will be at 1:30 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church’s Mission Fund, 39315 Romans Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

