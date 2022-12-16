Thomas Lee Gregory Sr. passed peacefully on December 11, 2022, at 83 years of age. He resided at his Hughesville, MD home with his wife, Gloria Purvis Gregory, and their three horses. Tom was born on August 6, 1939, in Washington DC to Louis Thomas Gregory and Blanche Marie Gordon. He lived his early childhood years in Washington DC, eventually moving to Churchville, VA, and graduating from Churchville High School in 1957. Tom joined the Navy in 1957, from which was honorably discharged in 1960. Tom then began his career in the Washington DC fire department in 1960, from which he retired in 1989.

Throughout Tom’s life, he was devoted to his family, his career in service, and his community. Tom was the proud father of three children: Sheila Lee Lewis, whose mother is Joni (Lewis) Hill, followed by Jennifer Lee Gregory and Thomas Lee Gregory Jr, the latter of which he raised with his former wife, Brookie Ann Shoda Gregory. Tom was the proud grandfather of William Orlick, Silvia Mazzuchi, Paulina Mazzuchi, and Nathan Gregory. He was also the proud great-grandfather to Brooklyn Orlick. He also leaves behind his sister, Joan Dumas, and his cousin Mary Faye Redifer, whom he loved to visit in Virginia. Tom was an active member of AA, through which he was able to celebrate nearly 50 years of sobriety from 1973 to the present day. Tom would often reflect that AA was the best thing that ever happened to him and that it saved his life. For this reason, he became a trustworthy sponsor to many. Tom was an active member of the Washington DC Fire Department Honor Guard in his retirement. He was also very active in preserving the memory of the horse Secretariat.

Tom often recounted his life through colorful and humorous stories, allowing his thoughts, experiences, struggles, and triumphs to become words for others to live by. He asked for very little from anyone, but when helping others his thoughtfulness, respectfulness, integrity, and strength were seemingly endless in supply. He had a love of dancing as well as caretaking of all animals including his horses, cats, and dogs. He loved driving his motorcycles around. He especially loved sharing these hobbies with his wife Gloria. He was a respectful and respectable man, and he created a wealth of connections with others. His spirit will always live on in the hearts and minds of the unbelievable number of people that he touched during his long and bountiful life.

The family will receive friends for the visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

