Peggy Ann Raley, 91 died at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, December 8, 2022. She was a long time resident of St Jerome’s Neck in Dameron, MD

Born August 12, 1931 in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Margie and Sherman Unkle.

Peggy worked in many professions during her life. As a single mother residing in the Metro area, she worked two jobs: one at Sibley Memorial Hospital and the other as a bookkeeper for a major contracting firm. In the 60’s she met her husband, Stanley Lee Raley, Jr. during a summer trip to Southern Maryland to visit relatives. On July 11, 1968 she married Stanley and together they celebrated over 32 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in March 2001. After they married she moved to St Mary’s County and was employed as a bookkeeper for Stuart Petroleum in Piney Point. In 1971 she and Stanley opened Raley’s Marina Seafood and Restaurant in Ridge. In 1980 they sold their business to the Courtney’s. She began working for and later retired from St. Mary’s County Schools. But Peggy was too “young” to just enjoy retirement. She was very sociable and immensely enjoyed meeting new people. So in semi-retirement she again maintained two jobs: an Avon consultant and a new product demonstrator in local retail stores throughout St Mary’s County. She got her whole family hooked on Keurig, even the non-coffee drinkers!

Peggy is survived by her sons, Donoghy Phillip Raley (Debra) of Ridge, MD and Leo Stockton Raley of Dameron, MD; her brothers, Robert Allen Unkle (Anne) of Beltsville, MD and James “Junior” Unkle of Virginia; 8 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Lynda A. Bonser, her grandson, Scott Raley, and her great granddaughter, Ashley Murphy.

Family will receive friends on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni at 11:00 a.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Sam Hornbaker, Danny Boling, Joe Boling Jr, Robbie Reines, Bobby Lee Raley, Eric Murray, Paul Brabenec, and Justin Raley.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.

