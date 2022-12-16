Richard Lee Knave, 74, of Chenoa, IL (formerly of Piney Point, MD) died on December 5, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

He was born on July 4, 1948 in Lynchburg, VA to Eleanor Knave Clarke of Punta Gorda, FL.

On November 14, 1988 Richard married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Knave in Fauquier Co., VA. Together they celebrated over 29 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in September 2017. He had several careers throughout his life, the first being a repairman for RV’s for over 30 years before he retired. He continued working as a contractor for BAE as a cable installer for the next seven years. Other jobs he held were as a private investigator and a correctional officer for the State Penitentiary in Illinois. He was a skilled builder and wood worker. He enjoyed making and refinishing furniture. He had a vast collection of model trains and liked to go fishing.

In addition to his mother, Eleanor, Richard is survived by his beloved partner, Velma Owens of Chenoa, IL, daughter, Sherrie Merritt (Kirk) of Stanton, VA; step-children: Bonnie Hummer (Bob) of Richmond, VA, Becky Elledge (Steve) of Tall Timbers, MD, and Barney Cornelius (Amy) of Culpepper, VA; his siblings: Susan Hill (David), Bonnie Rohr (Mike), and Jimmy Clarke (Donna), all of Punta Gorda, FL, and Donna Mayhre (Mike) of Chaplin, SC; 10 grandchildren: Jackie, Angel, Drew, Christina, Kelly, River, Alyssa, Jacob, Byron, and Mollyann; three great-grandchildren: Cayden, Dustin and Hendrix; and extended family and friends. In addition to his wife, Ruth Ann, he is also preceded in death by his son, Richard Knave, Jr. and his grandson, Johnny Merritt.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Greg Syler at 11:00 a.m., at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 19167 Poplar Hill Lane, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: River Lumpkins, Jacob Hummer, Barney Cornelius, Byron Cornelius, Drew Merritt, and Steve Elledge.

Condolences to the family may be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.