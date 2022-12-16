Elizabeth “Betsy” Hicks, 52, a resident of Hollywood, Md., died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC., with her husband and children by her side.

Funeral services are set for 11:00 am Saturday, November 19, at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD., with Rev. Father Ray Schmidt officiating.

Betsy was born on January 6, 1970, in Silver Spring, MD. She was the first child of Robert J. and Olivia (Bland) Schick. Betsy grew up in Port Tobacco, MD. Her childhood was spent surrounded by her loving parents, grandparents, dear neighborhood friends, ponies and pets and many scholastics and sports activities. She was a 1988 graduate of St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown and earned a BA degree in English and Political Science in 1992 from Elon College in Elon, NC., where she was a member of Sigma, Sigma, Sigma sorority.

Betsy and Thomas Hicks were married on September 29, 2001, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at Chapel Point in Port Tobacco.

After graduating from college Betsy was manager and later partner, in her family’s residential development and construction firm. During that time she was featured in a cover story of Builder/Architect Magazine and her subdivision work was recognized/awarded by the Maryland-National Capital Building Industry Association. Subsequently she and her husband formed Tidewater Homes, and branched into renovation and remodeling. She was also a Realtor with EXP Realty in California, MD.

Betsy and Tom made their home in rural St. Mary’s County and later in Calvert County where they raised their son, Jackson and daughter, Maddie. She was devoted to her family and was an active participant in school and team organizations in support of her children’s academic and sports pursuits. Betsy was the heart and welcoming hearth for all of her family and her home was filled with an atmosphere of acceptance, love, and laughter. Although active in her career, she was also the caregiver for her father, Robert, during his last illness, and in recent years provided after-school care for her beloved niece, Amelia. Some of her happiest times were spent in extending her generous hospitality to her many friends at her tidewater home in Chaptico and later at Broomes Island. Betsy especially cherished quiet times together with her husband and children, just the four of them, for Sunday afternoon boat outings on the nearby rivers and waterways of the Chesapeake.

Betsy is survived by her husband, Thomas G. Hicks; son, Robert Jackson Hicks; daughter, Madeleine Elizabeth Hicks, all of the home; a step-daughter, Bobbi-Jo Diamond (Matt) of Colton’s Point, MD.; her mother, Olivia B. Gentile and step-father, Vito F. Gentile of Orkney Springs, VA; brother, Robert R. Schick; sister, Laura O. Schick; niece, Amelia B. Schick St. Louis; and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Schick.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in honor of Elizabeth “Betsy” Hicks to St. Mary’s Ryken High School 2260 Camp Calvert Road Leonardtown, MD 20650.