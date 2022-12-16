Ada Elizabeth Russell, 89, of Morganza, MD, passed away on November 16, 2022 at her home with family by her side. She was born on December 16, 1932 in Grampton, MD to Mary Elizabeth Cusic Thompson and Joseph Henry Thompson, Sr. Ada married Walter Fidelis Russell, Sr. on July 23, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Morganza, MD. Ada and Fidelis enjoyed 51 years of marriage before Fidelis passed on January 11, 2003.

Ada was the loving mother of Mary Elizabeth Wathen Strine (Jimmy), Walter Fidelis Russell, Jr., (Betty), Joseph Leroy Russell, John Wayne Russell, Sr. (Tracey), Catherine Russell Humphries, James Alvin Russell, Sr., Gail Marie Shelley, Kevin Paul Russell (Meme), Sheila Rae Hancock (David Sr.), Brian Keith Russell, Leonard Arthur Russell (Cindy), Glen Edward Russell (Missy), and Andrew Thomas Russell, Sr. (Nancy). She has 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren (and one on the way) and four great-great grandchildren.

Ada is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a stillborn daughter (1967), son Kevin Russell, siblings Mary Tennyson, Francis Abell, Joe Thompson, and Nathaniel Thompson, grandchildren Dylan, Austin, Aiden, and Leah Russell; sons-in-law Francis Wathen and David Shelley, and daughter-in-law Brenda Russell.

Affectionately known as “Momma” to many, Ada was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was a farmer’s wife and spent her time being a homemaker for her large family. She cooked many delicious meals, harvested large gardens, and canned hundreds of jars of delicacies to feed her family. Ada made sure everyone was fed well and she was well known for her homemade biscuits. No matter who walked through her door, she would always say, “won’t you have a bite to eat?” Those who shared a love of chocolate with Momma knew where to find the candy jar on the kitchen counter. Ada loved sewing and quilting and was a 30-year member of the Pax River Quilters’ Guild. Many family members have quilts adorning their beds that Ada spent many hours making. She loved rocking all the new babies in the family and sending them home with one of her beautiful quilts. Ada volunteered her free time over the years with many different charities and organizations. Some of those included the Ripple Center, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Birthright of St. Mary’s, St. Mary’s County public school system, and Hospice of St. Mary’s. Ada was a avid reader and always had a good book lying nearby. She enjoyed her Pitch card parties with the ladies. Ada was a devout Catholic and was dedicated to her faith. She prayed the Rosary daily. Ada always made everyone feel welcome. Even as her health was declining, she was still so gracious, kind, and humble. She was concerned about others more so than herself. The matriarch of our family has now gone to be with her Lord to rest, and her chair at the table is now empty. We will miss her tender words of encouragement and her bright laughter. We will always remember her sense of humor and her warm and welcoming heart.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown MD, where prayers will begin at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Morganza, MD, with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her eight surviving sons, Walter, Leroy, Wayne, Alvin, Brian, Lenny, Glen, and Andrew.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.