Donald Harold Hathaway, “Pap”, 87 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on November 17, 2022 in La Plata, MD. He was born on October 27, 1935 to the late Blanche Mary (Mailhotte), and Banjamin Thomas Hathaway in Ausable Forks, NY.

Donald is survived by his Daughter, Denise Hathaway of Cantensville, GA, his Step-Daughter, Beverly Ann Bean of Lexington Park, MD, his sisters; Joyce Hathaway of Pikesville, TN, Judy Nugent of Westmelborne, FA, and brother Gene Hathaway of La Placid, NY, 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents He is preceded in death by his daughter Faye Moira Hathaway of Lexington Park, MD, and his brother Robert Hathaway of Ausable Forks, NY.

Donald graduated from Ausable Forks High School in 1955 where he then enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served for 20 years as a flight engineer and Aircraft Mechanic. During his service in the Navy he served in Vietnam and retired in 1974.