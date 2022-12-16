Wanda Lee “Tillie” Ammann, 67, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Cambridge, MD, passed away on November 17, 2022. Born on June 2, 1955 in Cambridge, MD, Tillie was the daughter of the late Wanda Dayton Dillon and Nathaniel Lee Spear. Tillie was the loving wife of the late Aloysius “Al” Ammann, Sr. whom she married in Leonardtown, MD on September 11, 1984, and who preceded her in death on April 10, 2021. Tillie is survived by her children Renee Rosenzweig (Robert) of Leonardtown, MD, Aloysius Ammann, Jr. (AJ) of Leonardtown, MD, one grandchild, Sierra Mattingly, one great grandchild, Sophia Hoppes, as well as a special sister-in-law Diane Ammann, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sons William Jefferson and Jefferson Corbett.

Tillie was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years, retiring in 2017.

A funeral service will be held on November 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM in Faith Bible Church, Mechanicsville, MD, with Pastor Robert McNutt officiating. Interment will be private.