Two Calvert County Leaders Graduate from Leadership Maryland

Two Calvert County leaders recently completed the Leadership Maryland professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored CalvertHealth Vice President of Brand Strategy and Philanthropy Theresa Johnson, Calvert County Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held Dec. 6, 2022, at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport.

Johnson and Nazzal were among 49 Maryland business and community leaders chosen for Leadership Maryland’s Class of 2022, who completed the eight-month, hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities served as panelists and guest speakers.

“Theresa is an outstanding leader in her profession and distinguishes herself with her unquestionable zest for life and professional development. No matter the circumstance, she brings charisma, energy and generosity to the table, and we are proud to have her as part of the team at CalvertHealth and now a graduate of Leadership Maryland,” said CalvertHealth President and CEO Dean Teague.



“Continuous leadership development is key to the success of Calvert County Government’s public service mission,” said Calvert County Administrator Mark Willis. “Leadership Maryland is an outstanding program and I am proud of the effort and commitment that Shannon has put into becoming a more effective leader who is shaping the future of our community.”

Johnson joined CalvertHealth in 2015 and serves as the Vice President of Brand Strategy & Philanthropy as well as the Executive Director of the CalvertHealth Foundation. She oversees the Public Relations and Marketing Departments, to include all web, social media, advertising, press relations and corporate communication, as well as the Foundation. She holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Management and is also a 2014 graduate of Leadership Southern Maryland. Johnson and her husband reside in Churchton and have five grown children.

Nazzal was appointed as the first Calvert County Parks & Recreation director in July 2017 and has over 17 years of service in the field of parks and recreation. Nazzal is a Certified Parks & Recreation Executive, one of eight individuals in the state of Maryland who have achieved this distinction. She is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Southern Maryland, holds a Bachelor of Arts from Florida State University in Physical Education (Sports Management), a Master of Science from Florida State University in Sports Administration and a Master of Public Administration degree from Florida International University. She also serves as an adjunct professor for Frostburg State University in their Recreation, Parks and Sports Management graduate program.

Nazzal joins a select few within Calvert County Government who share this distinction, including Commissioner Steven R. Weems, Class of 2016; County Administrator Mark Willis, Class of 2014; Deputy County Administrator Linda Vassallo, Class of 2007; Planning & Zoning Director Mary Beth Cook, Class of 2019; and Zoning Enforcement Chief Chris Breedlove, Class of 2021.

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

