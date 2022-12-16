Firefighters Respond to Electrical Fire at Lusby Weis

December 16, 2022

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to Weis Markets located at 210 Village Center Drive in Lusby, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and evacuated the building, secured power/utilities to the structure and began investigating the odor of smoke.

The fire was deemed to be electrical and contained to the area of origin. Firefighters opearted on the scene for approximately 30 minutes before returning to service.

No injuries were reported, the building was turned over to management.

All photos courtesy of the Solomons VRS&FD.




