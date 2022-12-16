One Flown Out After Single Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown

December 16, 2022

On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a St. Mary’s County Government pickup truck off the roadway and into a drainage wall with the operator trapped.

Firefighters from Leonardtown extricated the victim in under 15 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the victim and requested a helicopter for their injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the St. Mary’s County Hospital and transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.




