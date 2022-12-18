Maryland State Trooper Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in Hollywood

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and St. Johns Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a Maryland State Trooper.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a passenger vehicle in the roadway and a marked State police cruiser off the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision.

Emergency medical personnel transported the State Trooper to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The operator of the passenger vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Barrack responded and the collision is under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

