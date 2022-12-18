State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf, La Plata and surrounding departments responded to 3612 Lisa Way in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

The 911 caller was a neighbor who stated the residence behind theirs was on fire.

Waldorf Engine 31 and Tower 3 arrived on the scene in minutes and found fire showing through the roof of the 1-story residence.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and extinguished the bulk of the fire in under 10 minutes.

Crews began searching for extensions and occupants with personnel extinguishing the fire in under 15 minutes from their arrival.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist the occupants displaced. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

