Southern Maryland Firefighters Rescue Two Boaters from Shark Tooth Island in Westmoreland County, VA

On Saturday, December 17 at approximately 11:25 a.m., firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to Shark Tooth Island to assist Westmoreland County with an open water rescue after a 911 caller reported an overturned boat with two subjects in the water.

911 callers reported a row boat sank with two victims on Shark Tooth Island, one caller stated the victims were suffering from hypothermia due to both victims being purple.

Crews from Seventh District VFD responded with Boat 5 and located both patients on the shoreline. Crews reported one patient was alert and talking, with the second victim being semi-conscious.

The crew loaded both victims onto Boat 5 utilizing stokes baskets and transported them to the Stratford Harbor boat ramp a couple miles away where Virginia Fire/EMS were waiting.

Westmoreland County Emergency Services transported both victims to area hospitals with severe hypothermia.

Westmoreland County VFD Company 2, Colonial Beach Company 1, Cople District Company 3, Seventh District VFD, Ridge VFD, Second District VFD, U.S. Coast Guard, VMRC, and Maryland State Police Aviation assisted. Firefighters from Charles County also responded, however, due to mechanical issues, they were placed out of service.

All photos are courtesy of the Westmoreland County VFD, and Seventh District VFD.

