Second District Volunteer Fire/Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Past President and Life-Member James G. (Gregory) Adams

December 16, 2022: The Officers and members of the Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc. regretfully announce the passing of Past President, Past Chief, and Life Member James G. (Gregory) Adams.

As a young teenager in 1953, Chief Adams joined the fledgling McKay’s Beach Volunteer Fire Department (destined to become the SDVFD&RS) in Valley Lee as a Junior Member and served actively for nearly 70 years. After joining, it soon became apparent that Gregory was destined to assume leadership roles, and quickly began to be appointed to officer and engineer positions within the department. Eventually, he became Chief Engineer, and then Assistant Chief.

In 1970, he was elected to the position of Chief, a position he held for many years. Chief Adams was a strong leader with a no-nonsense leadership style and held his officers to the same standards. A true leader, Chief Adams was a mentor, a teacher, an advisor, a listener, and most of all, a true friend to all of his emergency services brothers and sisters.



In 1973, Chief Adams was the key organizer in the formulation of the rescue squad, which became, and still remains, an integral part of our organization. He was elected President in 2004 and served for several years. Throughout the years, Chief Adams served as a member of the Board of Directors and the chairperson of many committees. Most recently, Chief Adams, as a member of the New Building Committee for the new Fire/Ems Station, played a major role in determining the building layout and needs, and was assigned the responsibility for establishing the fiscal plan required to fund the project.

For many years, Chief Adams represented the SDVFD&RS at the St. Mary’s County Fireboard Association, the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association, and the Maryland State Firemen’s Association. Additionally, he served on the newly organized Maryland Fire Service Personnel Qualification Board during its’ inception. Chief Adams was inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame in 1989.

His departmental ribbons include Military Service, President’s Award, Distinguished Service, 50 Years of Service, Life Member, Past President, Past Chief, Executive Officer, Board of Directors, Chief Engineer, Fire Fighter III, Emergency Medical Technician, and COVID-19 Pandemic.

Please keep Chief Adams and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.

A full, fire department funeral is being planned. Details will be posted as they become available.

