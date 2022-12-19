St. Mary’s County Sheriff Hall Congratulates Promoted Officers

December 19, 2022

Sheriff Steven A. Hall and Major Clayton Safford

Sheriff Steven A. Hall congratulated St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week upon their recent hard-earned promotions within the agency.

Lt. Clayton Safford was promoted to Major and Assistant Sheriff of the agency, effective Nov. 14, 2022.

Lt. Richard Russell was promoted to Captain, effective Dec. 6, 2022, as is also the Acting Commander of the Special Operations Division.

Sgt. Scott Ruest was promoted to Lieutenant, effective Dec. 6, 2022.

Deputy First Class Shawn Shelko was promoted to Corporal on Nov. 4, 2022.

Deputy First Class Tyler Payne was promoted to Corporal on Sept. 29, 2022.

Sheriff Hall and Capt. Richard Russell

 

Sheriff Hall and Cpl. Tyler Payne

Sheriff Hall and Cpl. Shawn Shelko

Sheriff Hall and Lt. Scott Ruest

