St. Mary’s County Sheriff Hall Congratulates Promoted Officers

Sheriff Steven A. Hall congratulated St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week upon their recent hard-earned promotions within the agency.

Lt. Clayton Safford was promoted to Major and Assistant Sheriff of the agency, effective Nov. 14, 2022.

Lt. Richard Russell was promoted to Captain, effective Dec. 6, 2022, as is also the Acting Commander of the Special Operations Division.

Sgt. Scott Ruest was promoted to Lieutenant, effective Dec. 6, 2022.

Deputy First Class Shawn Shelko was promoted to Corporal on Nov. 4, 2022.

Deputy First Class Tyler Payne was promoted to Corporal on Sept. 29, 2022.

