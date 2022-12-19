Board recognizes students for academic and personal achievements

The Charles County Board of Education at its Dec. 13 meeting honored four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students. School principals annually select one student and staff member for Board recognition.

Students are honored for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility.

Honored at the meeting were

Sayda Elgamar of William B. Wade Elementary School

Briana King of Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School

Abriana Mack of Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School

Oliva Bellamy of Matthew Henson Middle School.

Sayda Elgamar is a fifth grade student at William B. Wade Elementary School and was recognized in the area of academic achievement. Elgamar transferred to Wade when she was in the second grade and her teachers describe her as a dedicated and hard-working student. Elgamar will do anything for anybody at any time, Wade Principal William Miller said. “She is the kind of student that puts 100% of herself into any project that she takes on and is not satisfied until it is done to the best of her abilities,” he said. Her current and former teachers shared that she sets a great example for her peers, has a positive attitude and that her motivation and behavior are inspirational. She is a student leader that any teacher would love to have in class, Miller said. Elgamar is polite and respectful and works conscientiously and diligently. She is a true leader and role model for her peers and school community, Miller said. Elgamar is considering pursuing a career in the medical field and wants to be a dentist because she wants to help people with their oral health. She plays the viola, is a member of the math team, plays chess and is a member of Wade’s safety patrol.

Briana King is a fifth grade student at Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School and was recognized in the area of personal responsibility. She is an excellent student who demonstrates honor and respect to her teachers and peers, Jenifer Principal Kevin Jackson said. “Briana maintains a great sense of integrity in how she conducts herself at school,” he said. “She never gives up and strives to do her best.” King is empathetic, putting herself in the place of her classmates when they need help. Above all, she embraces responsibility for her learning and works hard, Jackson said. King is a leader in the classroom and strives to do her best on all her assignments and assists students who are having difficulty. King asks and answers questions during instruction to ensure she is learning the skills being taught. Last school year, she was a member of the math team, and participated as a Big Buddy to other students. This year, she is a member of the fifth grade chorus.

Abriana Mack is a fifth grade student at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School and was recognized for career readiness. Mack has been a student at Dr. Mudd since kindergarten. “She is a very dedicated and hardworking student who is always a role model demonstrating personal responsibility of being respectful, responsible and ready to learn,” Dr. Mudd Principal Orlena Whatley said. Mack’s teachers shared that she has a deep motivation and enthusiasm for learning, which allows her to excel in all areas. She shows initiative and looks for ways to get involved. Mack is a member of the Girls Who Code Club, the gaming club and math team. She has been a member of the Destination Imagination team since first grade and plans to continue this year and in the future. Mack plays the flute, and her love for art and gaming has Mack interested in pursuing a career as an animator or a game designer. When Mack is not in school she enjoys cooking with her mom, working on Scratch and doing her artwork. She also enjoys watching YouTube videos that share amusing and inspirational messages.

Olivia Bellamy is an eighth grade student at Matthew Henson Middle School and was recognized for academic achievement. Throughout middle school, Bellamy has maintained a 4.0 GPA. She has mastered content and maintained a high level of excellence with her strong work ethic and diligence, Henson Principal Christina Caballero said. In addition to her outstanding grades, Bellamy participates on the Henson Archery Team. She is a member of the school’s Mathematics, Engineering and Scientific Achievement (MESA) team and National Junior Honor Society. Outside of school, Bellamy is involved in karate and is an avid reader. Upon graduation from high school, she plans to pursue a medical degree at Stanford University to become a family doctor.