Fatal Apartment Fire in Glen Burnie Under Investigation

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 7:52 p.m., firefighters from Ann Arundel County, Annapolis Fire Department and the BWI Airport responded to 8067 Green Orchard Road, Apt. 33 in Glen Burnie, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 3-story, multi-family residential apartment with smoke showing. When crews arrived and made entry into the apartment. The apartment was filled with thick black smoke. They were able to quickly identify the source of the smoke and extinguish the fire.

During the initial search, an unidentified male victim was located near the origin of the fire. The victim was determined to be deceased on location. Fire Investigators were on-scene and are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the victim’s identity.

36 Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes. Smoke Alarm Status: Undetermined, Estimated Dollar Loss: $5,000

The fire was discovered by a neighbor residence who called 911.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. Updates will be sent out as more information is gained.

This is the eighth fire death in Anne Arundel County in 2022