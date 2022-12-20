Police in St. Mary’s County Shoot Armed Man After Stealing Vehicle from California Wawa

On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m., police in St. Mary’s County responded to the Wawa located at 23141 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported vehicle theft.

The 911 caller reported a white male took their gray 2014 Ford Escape.

The victim was able to track the vehicle using the find my iPhone app and told police the vehicle was travelling Northbound on Three Notch Road. A short time later the 911 caller reported the vehicle was parked across from the Wildewood Shopping Center.

Police arrived in the area and located the vehicle parked at the Sleep Inn & Suites, as officers were investigating, they located a subject matching the suspect description.

A brief foot chase ensued, as the suspect and deputies reached the parking lot of the Wildewood Shopping Center/Outback Steakhouse, the suspect produced a knife where officers deployed a taser which had unsuccessful results. At least one officer fired one round striking the suspect in the upperbody.

Fire and ems were immediately requested to the scene, with Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landing at the scene to transported the suspect to an area trauma center with serious injuries.



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and the investigation is ongoing. They released the following information.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California, in the area of the Wildewood Shopping Center. At approximately 9:32 p.m. deputies responded to the California Wawa for the reported stolen vehicle.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle in the area of the shopping center and the suspect fled on foot.

During the foot chase, the suspect was shot. The suspect was provided first aid and transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment. No injuries to deputies have been reported.

In accordance with Maryland State Law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted and briefed on the investigation.

We will provide updates when they become available.

