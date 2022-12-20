Prince George’s County Deputy Sheriff Charged with Rape and Assault

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Prince George’s County Police Department charged Prince George’s County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs with Second-Degree Rape and Second-Degree Assault stemming from an allegation of sexual assault occurring on October 23, 2022.

In September of 2022, the Office of the Sheriff was made aware of a separate incident involving Corporal Burroughs and a female acquaintance. The incident resulted in Temporary Protective Orders being obtained by both parties, but both were subsequently dismissed. Pursuant to Office of the Sheriff protocol, Corporal Burroughs was suspended with pay, and placed in an Administrative Status pending the outcome of an investigation.

An additional Temporary Protective Order was obtained by the same female acquaintance on October 24, 2022, but was ultimately dismissed following a Final Protective Order Hearing on December 12, 2022.

On December 12, 2022, evidence was presented to members of the Office of the Sheriff indicating that a woman had been sexually assaulted by Corporal Burroughs. The Office of the Sheriff forwarded the evidence to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, who notified the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit.

Corporal Burroughs’ law enforcement authority remains suspended, and he has been placed on a No Duty Status without pay. Burroughs is a nine-year veteran of the Office of the Sheriff, and is assigned to the Bureau of Field Operations.

“The charges against this deputy are very concerning. Law enforcement officers take an oath to protect others, not abuse them. Those who live and work in Prince George’s County deserve the very best from its public safety community, and the behavior alleged in this case runs counter to that expectation,” said Sheriff John D.B. Carr.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is leading the criminal investigation. The Office of the Sheriff’s Policy Compliance/Internal Affairs Division will conduct an administrative investigation. Questions should be referred to the respective Agency/ Department.