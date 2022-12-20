Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run, Searching for Driver and Vehicle Involved

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred in Riverdale Park early Saturday morning. The identity of the victim will be released once his family has been located and notified.

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 5500 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

Once on scene, officers discovered an adult male in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the unidentified driver struck the victim who was in the roadway at the time. The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.

The driver did not remain on the scene. At this time, there is no information on the driver or the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

The PGPD investigates all fatal collisions in the town of Riverdale Park.

