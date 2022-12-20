House Destroyed, Homeowner Suffers Burns After Early Morning Fire in Ridge

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 2:43 a.m., firefighters from Ridge, NAS Webster Field, NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, Valley Lee, Leonardtown and Seventh District responded to 16125 Bradburn Lane in Ridge, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story residence with fire showing throughout the residence.

65 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in 25 minutes. Crews operated on the scene for over 3 hours.

The owner/occupants is identified as Louis Frederick Schumen, Jr., with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $250,000.00

The homeowner sustained minor burns to his hands and the top of the head. Emergency medical personnel treated his injuries on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Investigation found smoke alarms were present, it is unknown if activated. No sprinkler systems were present.

The fire was deemed accidental and started in the fireplace

Firefighters were dispatched back to the residence at 7:42 a.m., due to a rekindle. Firefighter operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour.

