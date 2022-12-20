Maryland State Police Conducting Field Sobriety Checkpoint in St. Mary’s County on Friday, December 23, 2022

On Friday, December 23, 2022, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, with the assistance from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint.

If you plan to drink, use a designated driver or rideshare service.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office announced that it has doubled the Lyft rideshare credit to $10 to encourage more Marylanders to take advantage of the safe ride option this holiday season.

The rideshare credits are available through a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Responsibility.org and Lyft.

According to preliminary data, so far this month (December 1 – 13, 2022) 500 people have been arrested for driving under the influence, with at least one arrest occurring in each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions. MDOT is encouraging Marylanders to take advantage of the free rideshare credits to put toward a safe alternative to driving impaired.

CODE: will be available on 12/21/2022