Calvert County Government Announces 2022 Holiday Schedules

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in observance of the Christmas holiday. County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Day.

In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers, will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 24, and remain closed Sunday, Dec. 25. All solid waste facilities will close at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and remain closed Sunday, Jan. 1.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 24, and remain closed Sunday, Dec. 25. The facility will also close at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and remain closed Sunday, Jan 1.

The Water & Sewerage Billing and Customer Service Office will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, and remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26. The office will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 31, and remain closed through Monday, Jan. 2. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.

County senior centers will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan 2.

Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Monday, Dec 26, or Monday, Jan 2. Participants will be provided shelf-stable meals in advance.

Public transportation will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26; regular schedules will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Public Transportation will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2. Regular schedules will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.

All Calvert Library locations will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 9 a.m. Library locations will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 9 a.m. All digital services and materials will continue to be available 24/7 through calvertlibrary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and closed on Sunday, Dec. 25. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The museum will be open for MEMBERS ONLY on Saturday, Dec. 31, and the Museum Store will be open to all shoppers. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, and reopen on Monday, Jan. 2, at 10 a.m.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 24, and remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26. The shelter and animal services will also close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan 2. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies at 410-535-3491.

Community centers will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and remain closed through Monday, Dec 26. The community centers will also close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and remain closed Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2.

All Calvert County recreation parks, including Dunkirk, Cove Point, Hallowing Point, and Ward Farm parks will be closing at 5pm on Saturday, Dec 24 and will remain closed on Sunday, Dec. 25. Recreation Parks will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and will reopen Sunday, Jan. 1, with regular winter hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Saturday, Dec 24, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; golf carts must be returned by 2:30 p.m. The course will remain closed on Sunday, Dec. 25. The course will be open with normal winter operating hours Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and closed Sunday, Dec. 25. The aquatic center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and closed Sunday, Jan. 1.

Flag Ponds and Kings Landing nature parks will be closed Sunday, Dec. 25. The parks will be open with normal hours of operation of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be closed Sunday, Dec. 25. Trails will be open with normal hours Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1. The nature center remains closed until further notice.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is closed for the season.