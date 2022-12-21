One Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Rear Ends Semi-Truck and Trailer in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 7:17 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 28926 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one trapped and possibly involving a commercial vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a van overturned in the roadway with the operator trapped.

Firefighters extricated the victim in approximately 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the adult male to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

The occupants of the semi-truck denied any injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

