St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police Conducting Holiday Saturation Patrols, Field Sobriety Checkpoints

December 21, 2022

Sheriff Steven A. Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remind motorists not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol this holiday season.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and Maryland State Police troopers are conducting saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout St. Mary’s County this month, on the lookout for impaired drivers and other traffic infractions.

Please plan on using a designated driver or a driver service to make it back home safely from holiday gatherings.

Don’t ruin the holidays for yourself and others by making the poor decision of driving under the influence.

This entry was posted on December 21, 2022 at 2:51 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.