Police Investigating Shots Fired in Lexington Park, Missouri Avenue and Flower Drive Closed

December 21, 2022

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to Flower Drive and Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park, for the reports of shots fired.

The 911 caller reported a large group of people were in an active disturbance when they heard at least 5 or 6 shots fired.

Police are still on scene and actively investigating the incident as of 6:00 p.m.

No known injuries have been reported.

Missouri Avenue and Flower Drive have been closed for the investigation.

A second shooting occurred just hours later at Ronald Drive in Lexington Park. Police are actively investigating both incidents.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



This entry was posted on December 21, 2022 at 3:47 pm and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.