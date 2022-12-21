Police Investigating Shots Fired in Lexington Park, Missouri Avenue and Flower Drive Closed

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to Flower Drive and Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park, for the reports of shots fired.

The 911 caller reported a large group of people were in an active disturbance when they heard at least 5 or 6 shots fired.

Police are still on scene and actively investigating the incident as of 6:00 p.m.

No known injuries have been reported.

Missouri Avenue and Flower Drive have been closed for the investigation.

A second shooting occurred just hours later at Ronald Drive in Lexington Park. Police are actively investigating both incidents.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

